Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 40.2% Upside

Freeport-McMoRan with ticker code (FCX) have now 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 29 calculating the average target price we see 43.69. Now with the previous closing price of 31.17 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 35.56 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.97. The market capitalisation for the company is $44,746m. Company Website: http://fcx.com

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 165 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.