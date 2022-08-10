Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Freeport-McMoRan with ticker code (FCX) have now 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 55 and 24 calculating the mean target price we have 38.37. Now with the previous closing price of 30.62 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The day 50 moving average is 32.09 and the 200 day moving average is 39.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $42,950m. Find out more information at: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $53,820m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.