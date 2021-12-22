Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.7% Upside

Freeport-McMoRan found using ticker (FCX) now have 21 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 28 and has a mean target at 42.56. Now with the previous closing price of 37.42 this would imply there is a potential upside of 13.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.16 and the 200 day moving average is 36.99. The company has a market cap of $57,535m. Company Website: https://fcx.com

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it operated approximately 165 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.