Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.2% Upside

Freeport-McMoRan with ticker code (FCX) have now 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 28 calculating the mean target price we have 48.3. With the stocks previous close at 47.72 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 1.2%. The day 50 moving average is 46.23 and the 200 day moving average is 39.49. The company has a market cap of $69,829m. Company Website: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $70,678m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.