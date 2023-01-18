Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential -8.7% Downside

Broker Ratings

Freeport-McMoRan with ticker code (FCX) now have 20 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 58 and 24 calculating the average target price we see 41.14. Now with the previous closing price of 45.05 this indicates there is a potential downside of -8.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 38.62 and the 200 day MA is 35.16. The company has a market capitalisation of $63,105m. Visit the company website at: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $57,628m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

