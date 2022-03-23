Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential -6.6% Downside

Freeport-McMoRan found using ticker (FCX) now have 20 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 60 and 28 and has a mean target at 46.25. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.51 this indicates there is a potential downside of -6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.69 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.6. The market cap for the company is $72,535m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $67,759m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.