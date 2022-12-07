Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.0% Downside

Freeport-McMoRan with ticker code (FCX) now have 20 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 23 calculating the mean target price we have 37.3. With the stocks previous close at 38.86 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.0%. The 50 day MA is 32.93 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.23. The market cap for the company is $56,896m. Find out more information at: https://fcx.com

The potential market cap would be $54,612m based on the market concensus.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, it operated approximately 135 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.