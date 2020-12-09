Freeport-McMoRan – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.8% Downside

Freeport-McMoRan with ticker code (FCX) now have 18 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 35 and 16 with a mean TP of 22.36. Now with the previous closing price of 25.06 this would indicate that there is a downside of -10.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 20.29 and the 200 moving average now moves to 15.31. The market capitalisation for the company is $35,712m. Find out more information at: http://fcx.com

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile. The company also operates a portfolio of oil and gas properties primarily located in offshore California and the Gulf of Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it estimated consolidated recoverable proven and probable mineral reserves totaled 116 billion pounds of copper, 29.6 million ounces of gold, and 3.58 billion pounds of molybdenum, as well as operated approximately 210 wells. The company was formerly known as Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc. and changed its name to Freeport-McMoRan Inc. in July 2014. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.