Frasers Group PLC 9.3% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Frasers Group PLC with ticker (LON:FRAS) now has a potential upside of 9.3% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 700 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Frasers Group PLC share price of 635 GBX at opening today (24/02/2022) indicates a potential upside of 9.3%. Trading has ranged between 450 (52 week low) and 827 (52 week high) with an average of 448,195 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,153,269,012.



Frasers Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based sporting goods retailer. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of sports, fitness, lifestyle and fascias brands. Its UK Sports Retail segment offers a range of sporting apparel, footwear and equipment through its fascia, SPORTS DIRECT. Its Premium Lifestyle segment develops premium and luxury offering, which consists of the Flannels, Frasers, House of Fraser, Jack Wills and Sofa.com fascias, along with Cruise and van mildert. Its European Retail segment includes sports retail stores, management and operations in Europe, including its European distribution centers in Belgium and Austria, as well as GAME Spain stores and Baltics online. The Company’s Rest of World Retail segment includes the United State-based retail activities, Asia based retail activities, along with their e-commerce offerings. Its Wholesale & Licensing segment includes its portfolio of international brands, such as Everlast, Karrimor, Lonsdale and Slazenger.







