Frasers Group PLC 14.2% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Frasers Group PLC with ticker (LON:FRAS) now has a potential upside of 14.2% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 750 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Frasers Group PLC share price of 644 GBX at opening today (20/10/2022) indicates a potential upside of 14.2%. Trading has ranged between 524 (52 week low) and 1,002 (52 week high) with an average of 804,530 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £3,063,020,087.



Frasers Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based sporting goods retailer. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of sports, fitness, premium lifestyle and luxury fascias in over 20 countries. Its UK Sports Retail segment includes its sports retail and USC store operations in the UK, all of its sports online businesses, its gyms, Evans Cycles, and its Shirebrook campus operations. Its Premium Lifestyle segment offers and luxury offering, consisting of the Flannels, Cruise, van mildert, Jack Wills, House of Fraser and Sofa.com along with the related websites. Its European Retail segment includes sports retail stores, management and operations in Europe, including its European distribution centers in Belgium and Austria, as well as GAME Spain stores and Baltics online. Its Rest of World Retail segment includes Asia based retail activities, along with their e-commerce offerings. The Wholesale & Licensing segment includes a portfolio of international brands, such as Everlast, others.







