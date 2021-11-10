Frank’s International N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 845.6% Upside

Frank’s International N.V. found using ticker (FI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 42 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 27.8. With the stocks previous close at 2.94 this would imply there is a potential upside of 845.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 17.57 and the 200 moving average now moves to 18.91. The market cap for the company is $120m. Visit the company website at: http://franksinternational.com

As of October 1, 2021, Frank’s International N.V. was acquired by Expro International Group Holdings Limited. Frank’s International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment. The company provides tubular running services; and specialized equipment, services, and products utilized in the construction, completion, and abandonment of the wellbore in onshore and offshore environments. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.