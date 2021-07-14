Twitter
Frank’s International N.V. – Consensus Indicates Potential 74.7% Upside

Frank’s International N.V. with ticker code (FI) have now 5 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 5.1. Now with the previous closing price of 2.92 this indicates there is a potential upside of 74.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 3.27 and the 200 day MA is 3.48. The company has a market capitalisation of $663m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://franksinternational.com

Frank’s International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment. The company provides tubular running services; and specialized equipment, services, and products utilized in the construction, completion, and abandonment of the wellbore in onshore and offshore environments. Its tubular services include the handling and installation of multiple joints of pipe to establish a cased wellbore; and the installation of smaller diameter pipe inside a cased wellbore to provide a conduit for produced oil and gas to reach the surface. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells outside diameter (OD) pipes, connectors, and casing attachments; and provides specialized fabrication and welding services in support of deep water projects, including drilling and production risers, flowlines and pipeline end terminations, and long length tubulars for use as caissons or pilings. In addition, it offers specialty well construction and well intervention services and products; and distributes OD pipes manufactured by third parties. Frank’s International N.V. was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Den Helder, the Netherlands.

