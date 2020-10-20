Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 64.0% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp found using ticker (FSP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 7 and 6 with a mean TP of 6.38. Now with the previous closing price of 3.89 this indicates there is a potential upside of 64.0%. The day 50 moving average is 4 and the 200 day moving average is 4.88. The company has a market cap of $420m. Find out more information at: http://www.fspreit.com

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

