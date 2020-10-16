Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 61.9% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp found using ticker (FSP) now have 4 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 7 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.94 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 61.9%. There is a 50 day moving average of 4.04 while the 200 day moving average is 4.91. The market cap for the company is $415m. Find out more information at: http://www.fspreit.com

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.

