Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp found using ticker (FSP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 6.5 and 6 calculating the average target price we see 6.33. With the stocks previous close at 5.78 this would imply there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The day 50 moving average is 5.85 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.35. The company has a market cap of $600m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fspreit.com

The potential market cap would be $657m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.