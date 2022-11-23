Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.2% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp with ticker code (FSP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.93 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 8.2%. There is a 50 day moving average of 2.76 and the 200 day moving average is 4.1. The company has a market cap of $301m. Company Website: https://www.fspreit.com

The potential market cap would be $326m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.