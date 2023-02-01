Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.4% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp with ticker code (FSP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 4 and 2.5 calculating the mean target price we have 3.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 2.98 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 6.4%. The day 50 moving average is 2.88 and the 200 moving average now moves to 3.46. The company has a market capitalisation of $318m. Find out more information at: https://www.fspreit.com

The potential market cap would be $338m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.