Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 46.0% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp with ticker code (FSP) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 5 with the average target price sitting at 5.33. Given that the stocks previous close was at 3.65 this indicates there is a potential upside of 46.0%. The day 50 moving average is 4.37 and the 200 moving average now moves to 5.32. The market capitalisation for the company is $382m. Visit the company website at: https://www.fspreit.com

The potential market cap would be $557m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.