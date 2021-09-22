Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 33.0% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp with ticker code (FSP) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6 and 6 and has a mean target at 6. Now with the previous closing price of 4.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 33.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 4.75 and the 200 day moving average is 5.25. The company has a market capitalisation of $488m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fspreit.com

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.