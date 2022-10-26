Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 30.5% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp with ticker code (FSP) have now 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 2 and has a mean target at 3.17. Now with the previous closing price of 2.43 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 30.5%. The day 50 moving average is 2.83 and the 200 day MA is 4.39. The market cap for the company is $258m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.fspreit.com

The potential market cap would be $337m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.