Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.1% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp with ticker code (FSP) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 4.5 and 4 calculating the average target price we see 4.17. Now with the previous closing price of 3.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.1%. The 50 day MA is 3.84 and the 200 day MA is 5.15. The company has a market capitalisation of $338m. Company Website: https://www.fspreit.com

The potential market cap would be $436m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.