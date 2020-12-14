Franklin Street Properties Corp – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.8% Upside

Franklin Street Properties Corp with ticker code (FSP) now have 4 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 6.5 and 5 calculating the mean target price we have 5.75. Now with the previous closing price of 4.8 this indicates there is a potential upside of 19.8%. The day 50 moving average is 4.65 and the 200 day MA is 4.7. The company has a market cap of $504m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fspreit.com

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income. FSP is a Maryland corporation that operates in a manner intended to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes.