Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.5% Downside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 19 calculating the average target price we see 22.55. Now with the previous closing price of 23.62 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 21.03 and the 200 day MA is 20.07. The market cap for the company is $11,727m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.franklinresources.com

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

