Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -4.0% Downside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 19 with a mean TP of 22.55. With the stocks previous close at 23.49 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -4.0%. The day 50 moving average is 21.14 while the 200 day moving average is 20.21. The company has a market capitalisation of $11,489m. Visit the company website at: http://www.franklinresources.com

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn