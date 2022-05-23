Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.0% Upside

Franklin Resources with ticker code (BEN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 29 and 25 with the average target price sitting at 27.38. Given that the stocks previous close was at 25.11 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.43 and the 200 day moving average is 30.7. The company has a market cap of $12,898m. Company Website: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $14,064m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.