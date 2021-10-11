Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.3% Upside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 26 calculating the average target price we see 32.75. With the stocks previous close at 30.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 31.27 and the 200 day MA is 31.64. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,111m. Visit the company website at: http://www.franklinresources.com

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.