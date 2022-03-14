Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.8% Upside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) now have 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 30 calculating the mean target price we have 36.7. With the stocks previous close at 27.23 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 31.43 and the 200 moving average now moves to 32.08. The market cap for the company is $13,679m. Find out more information at: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $18,436m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.