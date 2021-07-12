Twitter
Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 2.4% Upside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 37 and 26 with the average target price sitting at 31.83. With the stocks previous close at 31.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 2.4%. The day 50 moving average is 33.31 and the 200 moving average now moves to 29.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $16,214m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.franklinresources.com

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

