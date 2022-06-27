Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

Franklin Resources with ticker code (BEN) have now 8 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 28 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 26.88. Now with the previous closing price of 24.37 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 10.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.48 and the 200 day MA is 29.93. The company has a market cap of $12,668m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $13,973m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.