Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -20.5% Downside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 19 and has a mean target at 23.71. Now with the previous closing price of 29.83 this would indicate that there is a downside of -20.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.52 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.54. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,043m. Find out more information at: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $11,957m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.