Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.8% Downside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 19 with a mean TP of 21.82. Now with the previous closing price of 26.55 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -17.8%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 23.64 and the 200 day MA is 25.8. The company has a market cap of $13,373m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $10,991m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.