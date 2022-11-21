Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.5% Downside

Franklin Resources with ticker code (BEN) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 26 and 19 and has a mean target at 21.55. With the stocks previous close at 26.13 this would indicate that there is a downside of -17.5%. The day 50 moving average is 23.53 and the 200 day moving average is 25.89. The company has a market capitalisation of $13,063m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $10,774m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.