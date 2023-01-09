Franklin Resources – Consensus Indicates Potential -16.6% Downside

Franklin Resources found using ticker (BEN) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 27 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 22.79. With the stocks previous close at 27.33 this indicates there is a potential downside of -16.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 25.91 and the 200 moving average now moves to 25.51. The market cap for the company is $14,197m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $11,839m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Resources is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.