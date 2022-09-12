Twitter
Franklin Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -5.2% Downside

Franklin Resources, Inc. found using ticker (BEN) have now 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 29 and 21 calculating the average target price we see 24.89. Now with the previous closing price of 26.26 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -5.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 26.21 and the 200 day MA is 28.34. The company has a market cap of $13,147m. Find out more information at: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $12,461m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

