Franklin Resources, Inc. – Consensus Indicates Potential -17.5% Downside

Franklin Resources, Inc. with ticker code (BEN) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 26 and 19 with the average target price sitting at 22.18. Given that the stocks previous close was at 26.87 this would imply there is a potential downside of -17.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 24.28 while the 200 day moving average is 25.62. The company has a market cap of $13,283m. Company Website: https://www.franklinresources.com

The potential market cap would be $10,965m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Calgary, Canada; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Edinburgh, United Kingdom; Fort Lauderdale, United States; Hyderabad, India; London, United Kingdom; Rancho Cordova, United states; Shanghai, China; Singapore; Stamford, United States; and Vienna, Austria.