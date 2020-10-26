Franklin Financial Network, Inc – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.3% Upside

Franklin Financial Network, Inc with ticker code (FSB) now have 1 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 39 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 39. Given that the stocks previous close was at 30.89 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 30.48 and the 200 day moving average is 24.57. The market cap for the company is $456m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: 0

