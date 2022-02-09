Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 37.3% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 60 and has a mean target at 63.5. Now with the previous closing price of 46.25 this indicates there is a potential upside of 37.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.1 and the 200 moving average now moves to 39.82. The company has a market capitalisation of $675m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $927m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.