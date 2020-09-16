Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 35.5% Upside

Franklin Covey Company with ticker code (FC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 25 and 25 and has a mean target at 25. With the stocks previous close at 18.45 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 35.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 19.64 and the 200 moving average now moves to 20.06. The market capitalisation for the company is $260m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.franklincovey.com

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

