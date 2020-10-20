Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.5% Upside

Franklin Covey Company with ticker code (FC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 25 and 25 with a mean TP of 25. With the stocks previous close at 18.59 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 34.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 18.36 and the 200 day MA is 19.65. The market capitalisation for the company is $250m. Find out more information at: http://www.franklincovey.com

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, execution, productivity, trust, sales performance, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 140 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

