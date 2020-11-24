Twitter
Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.3% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 30 and 25 calculating the average target price we see 27.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 21.94 this indicates there is a potential upside of 25.3%. The 50 day MA is 19.55 while the 200 day moving average is 19.85. The company has a market capitalisation of $308m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.franklincovey.com

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 150 countries and territories. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

