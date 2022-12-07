Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 53.5% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 77. With the stocks previous close at 50.15 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 53.5%. The day 50 moving average is 48.89 while the 200 day moving average is 45.85. The market cap for the company is $682m. Find out more information at: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $1,047m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.