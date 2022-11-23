Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 50.3% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) now have 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 100 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 77. With the stocks previous close at 51.24 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 50.3%. The 50 day MA is 48.26 and the 200 day MA is 45.66. The company has a market cap of $717m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $1,078m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. Franklin Covey Co. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.