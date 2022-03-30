Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 34.0% Upside

Franklin Covey Company with ticker code (FC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 63.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 47.39 this indicates there is a potential upside of 34.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 45.74 and the 200 day MA is 42.33. The company has a market capitalisation of $693m. Find out more information at: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $929m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.