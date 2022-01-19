Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 27.6% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) have now 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 67 and 60 with a mean TP of 63.5. With the stocks previous close at 49.78 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 27.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 46.46 while the 200 day moving average is 38.53. The company has a market cap of $686m. Company Website: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $876m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.