Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 26.7% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 60 calculating the mean target price we have 65.5. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.69 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 26.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.71 and the 200 day moving average is 45.06. The company has a market capitalisation of $703m. Visit the company website at: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $891m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.