Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.6% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Strong_Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 71 and 60 with the average target price sitting at 65.5. Now with the previous closing price of 52.15 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.33 while the 200 day moving average is 44.28. The market cap for the company is $715m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $898m based on the market concensus.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.