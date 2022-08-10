Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.9% Upside

Franklin Covey Company with ticker code (FC) now have 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Strong_Buy’. The target price ranges between 71 and 60 calculating the average target price we see 65.5. With the stocks previous close at 52.88 this would imply there is a potential upside of 23.9%. The 50 day MA is 44.86 while the 200 day moving average is 44.55. The market cap for the company is $719m. Find out more information at: https://www.franklincovey.com

The potential market cap would be $890m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.