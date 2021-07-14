Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.6% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) now have 2 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 45 and 40 with a mean TP of 42.5. Now with the previous closing price of 37.73 this indicates there is a potential upside of 12.6%. The day 50 moving average is 32.59 and the 200 day moving average is 28.75. The company has a market cap of $520m. Company Website: http://www.franklincovey.com

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 150 countries and territories. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.