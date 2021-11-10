Franklin Covey Company – Consensus Indicates Potential 1.3% Upside

Franklin Covey Company found using ticker (FC) have now 2 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 45 and 45 with the average target price sitting at 45. With the stocks previous close at 44.41 this indicates there is a potential upside of 1.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.87 and the 200 moving average now moves to 36.73. The market cap for the company is $648m. Company Website: http://www.franklincovey.com

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice. It also provides a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. The company serves various private sector, government, and educational institutions in approximately 150 countries and territories. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.