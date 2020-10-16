Franco-Nevada Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -42.1% Downside

Franco-Nevada Corporation with ticker code (FNV) now have 6 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 93 and 68 and has a mean target at 81.27. Now with the previous closing price of 140.43 this now indicates there is a potential downside of -42.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 143.22 and the 200 day MA is 140.1. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,951m. Visit the company website at: http://www.franco-nevada.com

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn